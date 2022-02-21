We are activating a Weather Authority Alert for Tuesday 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an elevated threat for flash flooding and the potential for a few severe thunderstorms.
The entire Local 6 area is under a Flood Watch through Tuesday as repeat rounds of heavy rain are expected. With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rains, flash flooding may develop quickly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible, with some isolated higher amounts possible.
In addition to the heavy rain threat, there is also potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now, it appears that the 7 a.m. to noon time frame is most likely for potential severe weather, but a risk could arrive in Southeast Missouri overnight, and possibly extend into the afternoon hours if ingredients are able to come together.
A line of storms is likely to push through in the morning, with damaging wind gusts the primary concern. However, there will be at least a small risk of a tornado or two.
Tomorrow's active weather will not be the only system to watch this week. Another significant storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. This storm could bring another 1 to 2 inches of rain to parts of the area, possibly leading to more flooding issues. Rainfall totals over the next five days could range from 3 to 6 inches or more over parts of our area.
And on top of all of that, with much colder air in place, there could be impacts from wintry precipitation from the next system, especially in southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. Exact precipitation types and amounts are still uncertain, but the latest data shows a good chance of freezing rain and/or sleet causing possible travel impacts from late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates as we fine tune this part of the forecast over the next few days.