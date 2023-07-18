Our team has activated a Weather Authority Alert for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible, some of which could turn severe. There will also be an elevated risk of flash flooding overnight into early Wednesday morning.
Most of the Local 6 area is included in a level 3 enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. This upgrade was primarily for a complex of storms expected to blow through the area early Tuesday afternoon. These storms will have the potential for scattered pockets of straight-line wind gusts up to 60-75 mph. Scattered hail is also possible with this afternoon round, possibly from quarter to golf ball size hail. The tornado threat is low with these afternoon storms, but a brief spin-up cannot be totally ruled out.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4PM for most of the area.
A second round of possible severe weather may develop overnight, with a scattered wind and hail threat. But the bigger threat for the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning is the potential for areas of heavy rain to develop and move repeatedly over the same areas, possibly leading to flash flooding.
There is still some uncertainty exactly where storms will develop overnight, but the most likely scenario is for a broken line of storms to become oriented from southern Illinois into western Kentucky. Wherever this area of storms sets up, there will be the potential for a narrow band of heavy rain that could produce totals of at least 3-5", which could cause significant flash flooding. This could be particularly dangerous as it would be most likely to develop before the sun comes up, making it difficult to spot where water may be over roadways. There may also be flooding impacts for a few commuters to deal with for the morning drive.
Make sure you have your WPSD Radar app turned on and notifications enabled to receive warnings. And be sure to stay with the Weather Authority today and tonight as we track these storms.