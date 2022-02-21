A Weather Authority Alert continues for Wednesday afternoon into the day Thursday, with a round of wintry weather bringing freezing rain and a little sleet.
We'll see precip arriving Wednesday afternoon, initially as some light rain, then mixing with some sleet at times, then freezing rain the primary precip type Wednesday night into Thursday. This could lead to some slick roads developing, especially bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. The bulk of the icing will develop on trees, power lines, and other elevated surfaces.
The highest amount of icing will be likely over SEMO, where amounts of 1/4" to 1/2" is possible. Up to 1/4" of ice is also possible just east of the Mississippi River into extreme southern IL, far western KY, and northwest TN.
During the day Thursday, some warmer air will try to move in, and this should push temperatures just above freezing for most of the area during the day, then rain will come to an end by Thursday evening. Another 1-2" of rain is possible south of the Ohio River, perhaps leading to some minor flooding issues.