Wednesday Midday Update:
A Weather Authority Alert continues for Wednesday into Thursday, with more wintry weather in the forecast. A new Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6PM Thursday for much of western Kentucky.
New information coming in around midday Wednesday shows a potential uptick in precipitation amounts over the area. There is still a wide-range of amounts among various model guidance. But regardless of the exact amount of snow, the impacts will be the same. Driving conditions will become more hazardous again tonight into tomorrow morning.
Expect snow to pick up over much of KY, TN, and the MO Bootheel this afternoon, impacting the Wednesday evening commute.
Snow looks to continue into late tonight. There is still a chance that some areas of freezing rain and sleet could accompany the snow overnight.
By Thursday morning, snow chances will begin to taper off for our region.
Amounts of 2-4" appear most likely over much of the area. Some isolated higher totals could be possible.
Looking ahead to when conditions may improve, we still expect some warmer temperatures by the weekend. We likely get above freezing on Saturday, with some 40s and rain chances by Sunday. Temperatures return back to near average next week.