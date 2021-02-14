Sunday Morning update:
A Weather Authority Alert continues for the next few days with multiple impacts. A major winter storm is set to impact the Local 6 area starting Sunday evening, with impacts continuing well after the snow ends Monday.
Heavy snow will impact the entire Local 6 area. The heaviest snow will likely set up over areas of western KY, southeast IL, and northwest TN, where totals ranging from 5" to locally 9" will be possible. Slightly less to the west, but still expecting 3" to locally 6" over much of southern IL and southeast MO. There may still be some adjustments to these totals as we fine tune the forecast.
We expect the accumulating snow to begin moving into our area from the southwest between 5-8 PM Sunday evening, continuing through the overnight hours.
Travel conditions will become dangerous overnight, with 2-3" of snow on the ground in most places by daybreak Monday morning.
After a bit of a break from the snow Monday morning, the heaviest of the snow will move in by midday, continuing through the afternoon. Visibility will be reduced, with some blowing snow possible. Travel conditions will continue to deteriorate quickly. If you must travel, keep an emergency flashlight, food, water, and blankets in your vehicle.
In addition to the heavy snow, record cold will accompany this storm.
Wind chills will be as low as -10 to -15°F in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois... as low as -5°F in west Kentucky and NW Tennessee at times through Tuesday morning. Frostbite is possible to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes with those temperatures.
Make sure to care for your PETS, ANIMALS, and check on your neighbors. Protect your pipes and homes from freezing and bursting.
This cold will likely set records for Valentine's Day in Paducah:
It is very possible we break records for coldest high temperature, and coldest morning low temperature.
After all of this, we'll need to turn our attention to Wednesday and Thursday, with another winter storm potentially impacting our area. While it is too soon to offer specifics in the forecast, it is very possible that we could see more significant snow or wintry precipitation.
If you are ready for things to warm up, there are indications that we will head above freezing again by the upcoming weekend, with warmer temperatures in the forecast for the final 10 days of February.