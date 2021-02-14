Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to locally 9 inches. Precipitation may start as sleet in the Hopkinsville area tonight. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, far southeast Missouri, and far southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel conditions will become dangerous tonight and Monday. Commutes Monday morning, Monday evening, and Tuesday morning will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will likely cause blowing and drifting of snow. Very cold wind chill temperatures are also forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&

...SLICK ROAD SURFACES IN SOME AREAS THIS MORNING... We continue to receive reports of scattered light snow showers that have put down a coating of new snow on area roads this morning. With temperatures so cold, slick spots may develop quickly. Accumulations will be minor. This is not the main show. Snow will increase by late afternoon and especially tonight. Use caution if you must head out. Not only is there a concern for slick spots on roads, brutal cold continues. Wind chill temperatures are below zero most areas. In some cases across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, wind chill temperatures are 10 below zero or lower. Hopefully you are prepared for not only this first winter storm for tonight through Monday evening, but a second coming in late Wednesday through Thursday. The combined impacts from both of these winter storm systems could be long lasting this week, and major to travel and commerce. Today may be your last day to prepare safely.