THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 60 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
HARDIN MASSAC POPE
IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS
FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON
HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON
LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN
MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD
TRIGG UNION WEBSTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CALHOUN,
CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA,
GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE,
MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PRINCETON, AND SMITHLAND.
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR ALEXANDER, PULASKI, UNION, BALLARD, CARLISLE, FULTON,
GRAVES, HICKMAN, MCCRACKEN, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID AND SCOTT
COUNTIES...
At 813 AM CST, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area with numerous roads
flooded or closed. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Paducah, Sikeston, Mayfield, Charleston, Scott City, Anna, New
Madrid, Cairo, Fulton, and Hickman
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.
* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.
* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&