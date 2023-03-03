Schools closed

PADUCAH — In response to weather concerns, several schools in the Local 6 area have closed or switched to learn-from-home days on March 3.

As of Friday morning at 7:15 a.m., the following schools have reported closings to Local 6:

  • Crittenden County: NTI Day
  • Fulton County: Closed
  • Hickman County: NTI Day
  • Hopkins County: HCS@home Day
  • Livingston County: Closed
  • Webster County: Link2Learn Day
Local 6 will update this information with new details as they arrive. 
For information on known flooded roadways in western Kentucky, click here
 
For more information about Friday's weather, click here
 
For location-based weather alerts sent to your phone, click here and download the Local 6 Radar App. 