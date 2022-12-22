McCracken County Courthouse

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. 

This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. 

Kentucky

  • McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County Courthouse will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday. Judge Executive Craig Clymer says security officers will be on duty until 2:30 p.m. to oversee Court arraignments scheduled for 1 p.m. 
  • Paducah City Offices: According to a release from the City of Paducah, Paducah City Hall and other city offices will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday. 

Illinois