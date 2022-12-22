...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches possible. Flash
freezing of water on area roadways. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility to a half mile at times.
The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to keep a
winter emergency kit in the vehicle.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches possible. Flash
freezing of water on area roadways. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility to a half mile at times.
The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to keep a
winter emergency kit in the vehicle.
&&