DIXON, KY — A Deputy Jailer from the Webster County Jail has been arrested and charged after a Kentucky State Police Investigation.
According to a Monday release, Troopers received a complaint that 29-year-old Aaron Drewicz had solicited sexual contact with inmates at the Webster County Jail, while on-duty.
Troopers say after conducting an investigation, Drewicz was charged with three counts of video voyeurism, three counts of promoting contraband first degree, one count of sexual abuse second degree, and three counts of official misconduct first degree. He is currently being lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.
Troopers say the investigation is still ongoing.