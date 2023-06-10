METROPOLIS, IL — Red capes, blue tights and wedding bells could be seen Saturday at the 2023 Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois. DC fans Corey Fields and now, Kristen Fields joined forces in a supervillain-superhero wedding at the Superman statue.
The two typically cosplay Lex Luthor and Supergirl. They got engaged last year on June 10 during the 2023 Superman Celebration. They described Saturday’s events as a fairytale.
To them, the best part was being surrounded by their “super-family.”
“We have some of the best friends here that we only get to see once a year — they’re just amazing people,” Corey Fields says. He goes on to say, “this was the absolute best way to get everybody together to have the ceremony and during the celebration which is what we look forward to, you know, 360 days outta the year.”
The Fields’ say they are both big DC fans and they’d recommend other fans come to the convention as well.
“This place is more like a family reunion more than, more than just a celebration or a festival type feel. It’s a complete different feel than any other convention,” he says. “It’s like, coming home.”
The 2023 Superman Celebration will continue through June 11.