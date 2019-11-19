MARION, IL — Classes at Marion High School in southern Illinois are canceled for Nov. 20 because of a bed bug infestation. Marion Unit 2 School District says two classrooms and fewer than five students were found to have bed bugs.
In an announcement on Facebook, the district said "all impacted areas are being professionally treated." Several students went home early Tuesday because of the problem.
The district said it has notified parents about the issue, and plans to keep them updated on the progress. The district also said it is continuing to monitor and treat the areas where the bugs were found.
A student who spoke with Local 6 said that's a good idea. "I think they should do that. I think they should get it under control, because that's definitely not something you want to have at your school," Darren Sullivan said.
In the meantime, he said he is being extra cautious. "I'm going to wash all my stuff and make sure I'm good with it," he said.
All parents did recieve a letter from the school district, but one parent who spoke with Local 6 off camera mentioned being disappointed that the school didn't notify her earlier. She said she didn't find out about it until her daughter called her.
Local 6 reached out to the school for more information, but we have not yet heard back.