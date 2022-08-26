PADUCAH — Paving is scheduled to begin along KY 1276/ Key Bottom Road in Graves County today in a project that is expected to last about a week.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the project will run from mile 0.0 at the KY 121 intersection, extending eastward toward mile point 2.275 near the U.S. 45 intersection.
The cabinet says drivers should be aware of one-lane traffic with alternate flow in the area. There may be delays, but drivers can self-detour by taking KY 1830/Jimtown Road.