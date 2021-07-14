PADUCAH — A section of the Interstate 24 Downtown Business Loop along South 3rd Street in Paducah will be closed this weekend so crews can perform additional demolition of the Precision Machine Shop. The building burned in a May 31 fire.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the I-24 Downtown Business Loop/U.S. 60 Business will be closed in the 1300 Block of South 3rd Street, between downtown and Southside Paducah. The road will be closed at mile point 2.948 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed during those same hours on Sunday if more work is required.
Signs and barricades will be in place to alert drivers as they approach the closure, and KYTC says traffic will be diverted down side streets.
Non-commercial vehicles will be diverted down Husbands Street and George Street. Commercial truck drivers are advised to find an approved state route to detour around the closure.