PADUCAH — As new research on the popular weight loss drug Wegovy brings the drug's benefits to light, patients are worried about how they'll pay for the medication because the majority of insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid don't cover it.
Novo Nordisk research shows patients taking Wegovy have a 20% decrease in cardiovascular events like heart attacks or deaths, according to a recent trial.
A national shortage of the drug adds onto patient worries about their treatment plans.
Cost is a major factor for many who are trying to get the drug. Out of pocket, the drug can be $1,400 to $1,500 a month.
"I really am afraid that ... I'm gonna' have a rebound effect," said Mary Legge, a patient of one year at Frazine Medical Weight Loss. She's been unable to get the medication after retiring and losing her old health insurance plan. Legge has a family history of obesity and other cardiac problems, so keeping the weight off is important to her.
Dr. Ryan Frazine said the reason insurance isn't covering the medication is because too many people could qualify for it.
A 2022 report found that 4 in 10 adults in Kentucky are obese or overweight.
"What we'd like to see is to be able to get the medicines that help people earlier in the course prevent the chronic diseases before they develop rather than treating the diseases down the road when they're already there," said Frazine.
Frazine said insurance companies are more focused on the short term than the long term.
"The insurance companies know that if a 55 year old today has prediabetes by that time, they're gonna' develop complications to diabetes they're on Medicare," said Frazine.
By that time, the insurance companies won't have to pay, leaving patients who struggle with obesity to hope for different solutions.
"We have to treat it as a disease, and it's unfortunate that the insurance companies do not acknowledge that," said Legge.
Frazine said he has seen some stomach-related side effects among patients, but as with all medications, it's just important to speak with your doctor if you have symptoms.