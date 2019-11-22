LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- Normal weights limits have been restored on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland.
Weight limits on the bridge had been restricted since late July when the Kentucky Transpiration Cabinet found several beams that were damage.
Work to repair the beams was finished on Monday and an inspection confirmed that the bridge could return to normal weight limits.
The restored limits are:
- Type 1: 27 tons—Two axle single unit trucks
- Type 2: 29 tons—Three axle single unit trucks
- Type 3: 34 tons—Four axle single unit trucks
- Type 4: 43 tons—Five axle SEMI trucks
- Single Unit Vehicle—5 axles: 34 tons
- Single Unit Vehicle—6 axles: 34 tons
- Single Unit Vehicle—7+ axles: 35 tons
Signs indicating the restored weight limits were put up on Friday.