WEST KENTUCKY — Judge Jamie Jameson is set to be removed from the bench and is unable to seek re-election for his seat as a circuit court judge. The Judicial Conduct Commission unanimously voted and issued their order to remove Jameson Friday afternoon. Jameson has a 10-day window to appeal the order before it goes into effect.
Jameson was temporarily suspended in August, but that suspension was vacated by the Kentucky Supreme Court following an appeal from Jameson. That successful appeal allowed him to get back into the courtroom. Jameson plans to appeal the JCC's newest decision to remove him, and he says he feels he has a strong case.
"As far as the ruling they have in there, that's something we researched early on — whether they have the authority to remove somebody for a next term, if you will, and it's very clear in our opinion that they do not have that authority," Jameson said in a phone interview with Local 6.
Some of Jameson's charges include setting up and operating an ankle monitor program through a nonprofit organization, bid rigging for a company seeking to provide ankle monitors for the program, repeatedly violating due process rights of people in his courtroom and abusing the court's contempt powers. Jameson is standing firm in his belief that the entire process has been for political reasons.
"I think everybody has seen this for what it is, quite frankly," Jameson said. "That from day one this has been, for whatever reason, something intended to disadvantage me in the election, and they're certainly pulling out every stop to try and do that."
Jameson is still set to appear on the ballot against his opponent, Andrea Moore. He still feels confident about the election, despite the JCC order.
"We get past Tuesday, get reelected and then we'll take on the appeal. And I just can't imagine that a majority of the Kentucky Supreme Court would rule that this is a reasonable result, from what little evidence came in at that hearing," Jameson said.
When asked about his plans in the event that his appeal is denied, Jameson said he hasn't gotten that far in his planning process. However, he does feel his appeal will not be denied by Kentucky's Supreme Court.