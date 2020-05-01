UNION CITY, TN -- Gyms in most Tennessee counties are now able to reopen, but with many safety measures implemented to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Bill Lee's office said gyms are allowed to reopen in 89 of the state's 95 counties on Friday. The counties not on the list are Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan counties.
Gyms that open must adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the state has released guidelines that are recommended for gyms to follow.
Gyms that are following the guidelines include Snap Fitness in Union City. Manager Paula Slaughter said people who enter the building will be screened by getting their temperatures taken, as well as filling out a questionnaire asking if they have any symptoms. Employees are screened as well.
Slaughter said she and her staff have moved all the equipment so that members will be six feet apart when they work out. No more than 50 people will be allowed into the building at any given time.
The facility also has hand sanitizers mounted on the walls and there will be an increased emphasis on cleaning the equipment.
"We're disinfecting every two hours, deep cleaning. We actually have required the customers to wipe down before and after use, and then we clean after their use," Slaughter said. "We do that after each member has used, and then a deep cleaning every two hours just to be safe."
Slaughter said employees wear masks, the front doors are left open during the day, and the showers are closed. In addition, group fitness classes will not resume until May 18.
Snap Fitness member Will Yates said he was excited to return to the gym Friday after not being able to work out there for a month.
"The anticipation was great. I don't think I slept very much (Thursday) night," said Yates. "Just ready to get back to the gym. It feels good to be able to come in and get a good, solid workout and make yourself feel good - at a time when all you're hearing about is people feeling bad."
Yates said he's happy to take precautions as well, such as wiping the equipment he uses, and happy that workouts can return to his routine.
"Mental health, along with physical health, is very important in overall lifestyle, especially in times of crisis," said Yates.
Close-contact businesses in most Tennessee counties will be able to reopen on Wednesday, May 6. They include "barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail spas, massage therapy services, and substantially similar businesses that require prolonged close contact with customers," the state says.
Restaurants opened in most Tennessee counties on Monday, April 27, and retailers opened on Wednesday, April 29 - all on 50% occupancy.