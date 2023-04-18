PADUCAH — In a matter of minutes, a fire swept through a Paducah apartment building Tuesday afternoon, engulfing the structure. Authorities are not sure if the building on Jefferson Street can be salvaged.
No one was hurt, but the people who lived in the house divided into apartments are processing the loss of their home.
Smoke and flames were billowing out of the building until firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. You could still smell the smoke in the air Tuesday evening.
From the front of the house, just by looking at it, you wouldn't be able to tell what happened. The back of the building, though, shows the true extent of the damage.
Kyle Smith had been living at the Jefferson Street apartment building for a year.
After a year of hard times, seeing his home burning left him in a state of shock.
“I thought that, you know, with everything else that I've seen here lately, that just one more thing couldn't happen, you know. But it did,” Smith says.
He and his son had left the apartment only an hour before the Paducah Fire Department arrived on the scene.
“All I can say is God is good. He's kept me through all of this,” Smith says.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle is one of the many firefighters who responded to the scene.
He believes there was someone inside the home when the fire broke out.
“One of the occupants was on scene when we arrived on scene to tell us where they thought the fire was inside the building,” Kyle says.
Smith's first instinct was to call his family.
In hard times like these, he says family and faith are what he turns to.
“I pray for God's guidance, and he's 100% guided me through all of this. You know, we're just taking it one step at a time,” says Smith.
The building is now boarded up with what's left of their possessions inside. However, Smith is just thankful he and his son are alive.
The Paducah Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighters are also working to stabilize the building, so tenants can go in and assess the damage to their personal belongings.