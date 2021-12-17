MAYFIELD,KY — A week after a deadly tornado moved through the Local 6 area, crews are still working to pick up debris, tear down buildings and help storm victims.
While rain is moving into the area, it won't be stopping the response to helping those who have been affected by this tornado. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is going to be staying here as long as it's needed.
Tarps are up on homes that are still standing. However, rain soaked others ripped down by the tornado. Daniel Llargues with FEMA says despite the weather, they still have a job to do.
"We don't want people to think that because of the weather we're going to stop operations. We also have disaster assistance survivor teams out in the field going door to door, asking people if they need assistance, if they're registered, if they need to follow up on their cases. So the operation will continue as we have been doing it," Llargues said.
Llargues says you can do your part to help the people who may have lost everything from the tornado.
"What we ask people is to donate money to nonprofits that they trust," Llargues said. "And money is the fastest, easiest, way to get that assistance down to survivors."
Even with the holidays coming up, they won't be shying away from helping those who are especially in need right now.
"I believe it's going to be an EF4, but there's still ongoing assessments. So it's a big storm that that left a lot of damage behind. Think about the holidays, too. We are doing our part, we are doing everything we can, to help survivors. It doesn't matter if it's Christmas or New Year's we're going to be here helping, attending, assisting survivors as much as we can," Llargues said. "We're not going anywhere."
Llargues expects the cleanup for this area to take some time. That's just because the size of the tornado was so large as it moved through Mayfield.
People in need of disaster assistance can call 1-800-621-3362.
FEMA also announced Friday that its opening additional mobile registration centers to help people start their claims. The new locations will open in the following locations:
- The Joe Creason Community Center at 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
- Butler Gymnasium at 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church at State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
The existing centers are at the following locations:
- First Baptist Church at 960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- The old Walmart location at Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066
- The former Sears at Greenwood Mall at 2565 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104
FEMA says all centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.