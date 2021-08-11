MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County outdoor sports complex projects is making headway after the Paducah and McCracken County governments and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission signed a memorandum of understanding to officially fund the project.
There's no official date yet on when they'll break ground, but getting that done is a step in that direction. Having the agreement signed will allow the commission to work on a final agreement with PFGW Architects to produce the final designs for the complex.
The Sports Tourism Commission unanimously voted to approve the MOU during its meeting Wednesday afternoon at the convention center. STC Chair Jim Dudley is ready to start digging into the project further.
"We're ready to see some ground broken just like everybody else is, but we are getting there as quick as we can," Dudley said.
Once the final designs are finished, they'll be able to determine how much the facility will cost to build. The designs that have been released project a total cost of $43 million.
"As we know, during COVID construction costs have really gone up, so we'll be able to kind of put a finalized on what that looks like," Dudley said. "Some of these costs are going to go up, go down, and really see that hard number."
They can't break ground at Bluegrass Downs until those final designs are finished. Dudley said their next step is talking to three companies that are interested in managing the facility.
"What these companies are going to do is make sure we are ready to go day one," Dudley said. "And they're going to guide us through design, construction and then implementation. Because you want to have a company in place, you know, they recommend 18 months before opening."
The city, county and sports tourism commission will also need to sign an inter-local agreement for the complex. It's a little different than a memorandum of understanding and would establish a plan for covering revenue shortfalls, handling revenue surplus, who would foot the bill for maintenance costs, things like that. Dudley said their goal is to have the inter-local agreement signed early next year.