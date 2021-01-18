"I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed ‘we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.’"
Those are the famous words Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke during the march on Washington in 1963. 58 years later, people across the country, including in the Local 6 area are honoring his life.
Local 6 spoke to two local pastors. They both say, it’s more than just a day off. It’s about every single one of us coming together; no matter the color of our skin, to reflect, and ask ourselves, are we working to combat the issues of racism and social injustice Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed in his speeches?
Raynarldo Henderson has been a pastor at Washington Street Church in Paducah for the last 28 years. He says he acknowledges the pain and hurt his church community faces every day, but he also reminds them that there is hope. “As a pastor in the midst of all this, I have to often remind people of a part of Dr. King‘s legacy and a part of his legacy is, how you combat, how you deal with racism in a way that still honors God,” Henderson said. “When you talk to people that have been walked on, people who have been mistreated, they’re getting ready to fight. Often times, you don’t trust other people, but, again, you have to try to remind people that Dr. Kings legacy is more than just a day.”
Local pastor, Christal Pruitt, says today is the people’s holiday. It takes all of us to unite to keep Dr. King’s legacy alive.
“We’re not only fighting for social justice and equality, we’re fighting in the middle of a pandemic, we’re fighting to keep our family safe, in the middle of everything people are fighting to put food on their tables,” Pruitt said. “Dr. Martin Luther King he fought for people who are less fortunate. So we’re still in a fight, it has given us a different focus, but we still need to put our foot on the gas and to continue to fight, to keep his hope alive and to keep his dream alive, because he did have a dream. We’re still walking it out, we’re not done, we’re still walking it out, day by day, piece by piece.”