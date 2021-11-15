MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It could have turned deadly. That's what the McCracken County Sheriff's Department is saying about a recent robbery. Thanks to the bravery of bystanders who stepped in, it didn't come to that.
On Friday, 58-year-old Nathan Moore went into the Coin Shop in Lone Oak and tried to rob it. Moore tied up the store's owner and began beating him in an attempt to rob the store. Chief Deputy Ryan Norman with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said that isn't something that normally happens in the county.
"It's not typical that we see that anywhere in McCracken County, especially circumstances that occurred that day," Norman said.
Investigators say the only thing that stopped Moore from causing the store owner more harm was a man walking in to find out what was happening. Moore allegedly tried to run away, but he was stopped by several bystanders outside.
"By the grace of God there we people that were willing to step in and help a fellow human being in that situation," Norman said. "We're thankful that they were there and that we were able to get there and help them in the end."
Norman and the sheriff's department don't advise you to put yourself in a dangerous situation. However, in this case, it may have saved a life.
"You have to use your own conscience in situations like that. I think most people can't stand by and watch somebody else get hurt, and that's exactly what was happening," Norman said. "We have really good people here in McCracken County where we are blessed with a great community."
Moore faces first-degree robbery, assault, and kidnapping charges. Moore is being held in the McCracken County Jail on a $100,000 bond.