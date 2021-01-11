FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday condemned an act of vandalism carried out at the home of Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
Someone spray painted the words "COVID is PCR fraud" on the mailbox of Stack's Lexington home over the weekend, an act Beshear characterized as a threat against the public health commissioner.
"This wasn’t about the spray paint. It was about those individuals trying to create terror, saying 'We know where you live, and we know how to get to you.' But we will not let that happen. Because of Dr. Stack’s work, thousands of people are alive today who wouldn’t have been without him. Trying to create fear in his family is the lowest form of low," Beshear said during a briefing Monday afternoon.
"To the cowards that did it: We’re working to find you. This is not acceptable. This is not how we act in our society and in a democracy," Beshear said.
The Lexington Police Department has assigned a detective to investigate the graffiti incident, the Courier Journal reports.
Also over the weekend, a group of protesters gathered outside the Kentucky Capitol for a rally, just days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a violent riot. The Courier Journal reports that about 100 people took part in the Frankfort protest. The newspaper reports that many of the demonstrators were armed.
"Saturday, self-proclaimed militia groups gathered at this capitol just three days after the domestic terror attack on the U.S. Capitol," Beshear said. "They were clear in what they thought and belief, taking a moment of silence for one of the domestic terrorist who broke into the U.S. Capitol building who died that day, and even took a lap in her honor around our Capitol. That's right. Honoring someone that attacked out country."
Beshear again reiterating his condemnation of of Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol.
"These aren’t people who believe in the rule of law. They are people who believe they can take the law into their own hands to bully and intimidate others. We here in Kentucky will not be bullied. Anybody who believes that domestic terror is the way to go, we’ll be ready for you," Beshear said. "And to those who in their elected positions will use the words of hate or anger, and will try to stir it up — stop."