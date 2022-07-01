PADUCAH — The Paducah Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council has chosen Wes Newsome to be the new Paducah Middle School assistant principal.
According to a release sent today, Newsome has nine years of teaching experience. He reportedly began teaching at Paducah Tilghman Highschool as the English as a Second Language Teacher and yearbook advisor. Recently, he was on the Paducah Instructional Team as a District Instructional Coach.
Newsome graduated from Murray State University with a bachelors in Spanish education. He got his master's degree, teacher as a leader with an English as a second language endorsement, at Northern Kentucky University. He earned his education specialist degree in instructional leadership from University of the Cumberlands.