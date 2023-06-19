BENTON, KY — A section of West 12th Street in Benton, Kentucky, that has been closed since Friday due to a water main break has reopened to traffic, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday.
The closure was put in place Friday morning near the 10 mile marker of West 12th Street, which is between Olive Street and Main Street in downtown Benton.
While the road initially closed because of the water main break, KYTC District 1 says additional work was needed at the site, so the road remained closed through the weekend.
Crews were able to reopen the road Monday afternoon, KYTC District 1 announced around 3 p.m.