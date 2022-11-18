FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A man charged with the 2019 murder of a southern Illinois woman after leading investigators to her body entered a guilty plea in Franklin County this week.
Court records available at judici.com show Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by up to three years of mandatory supervised release.
McCoy was charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Kendra Ardery in August of 2019. When authorities investigating Ardery's disappearance interviewed McCoy, he told them where her body was and then led him to the location on Angelville Road in Williamson County, the West Frankfort Police Department said back in 2019. Police said McCoy killed Ardery and abused her body before hiding it in the location he later led investigators to.
Court records indicate that McCoy will not be eligible for good time credit as he serves his prison sentence, but that he will receive credit for times served from Aug. 12, 2019 to Nov. 17, 2022.