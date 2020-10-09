HICKORY, KY — Eddie Van Halen provided the soundtrack for an entire generation. He continues to inspire a new generation, even after his death.
"I wanted to try and kind of be like Eddie," says Christian Riley.
Christian is one of those young, inspired players. He's only 11, but already he's well on his way to being able to play like his hero, Eddie Van Halen.
"It's just crazy how he plays so fast," says Christian.
Christian's dad, Gentry Riley, has painted guitars for stars like Kiss's Gene Simmons. Gentry introduced Christian to the guitar at a very young age, and he was a natural.
"If you show it to him, he learns it pretty quickly," says Gentry.
A lot of the songs Christian has learned are Van Halen songs. That's why it's been tough for both Christian and Gentry, since Van Halen died.
"I cried when Merle, Elvis, and Eddie Van Halen died," says Gentry.
To honor the late guitar icon, Gentry and Christian decided to build a replica of Eddie's red and striped pattern guitar.
"I just think it's a cool guitar, and he died so I thought I would do one in memory of him," says Christian.
Gentry says it's an honor to recreate Van Halen's iconic guitar.
"They're flying those colors on every billboard in every city you go by, and you see that red, white and black," Gentry said, "He done that thing in one night. He done a great job."
The guitar isn't completely finished yet, but when it is, there's no doubt Christian will break it in quickly.
"I'm gonna' play this a lot," says Christian, "We're always gonna' remember Eddie."