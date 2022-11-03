BARLOW, KY — A church in Ballard County is hosting a craft fair and bake sale this Saturday to benefit families affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Barlow First Baptist Church will hold a Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the church's Family Life Center.
The church says the event is an opportunity to support local crafters and donate to families affected by the flooding that devastated eastern Kentucky in the summer.
All table and booth fees will go toward flood relief. Organizers say a few of the vendors are donating their sales to the cause as well.
Additionally, a drop box will be available to donate new toys to children in eastern Kentucky.
The event will include concessions, in addition to the crafts and bake sale.
For more details, visit fbcbarlow.com/craft-fair.