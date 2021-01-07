WEST KENTUCKY — Conversations are erupting after the breach at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
One of them includes a discussion of a double standard in how capitol police handled the siege.
Social justice organizations like chapters of the NAACP have taken to the internet to express their anger with police at the Capitol. Leaders said officers took a less aggressive approach to Wednesday's mob compared to Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
Corbin Snardon is the second vice president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP chapter. He said Wednesday's riots were upsetting.
"I expected there to be Georgia people that agree with the results in Georgia, and I also expected people to disagree, but did I foresee this level of violence and response no," said Snardon.
Snardon said there was a double standard between the handling of pro-trump supporters and individuals involved with the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Local 6 asked Snardon about claims made that the Black Lives Matter Movement is just as, if not more violent than what happened Wednesday.
"We wouldn't be having a conversation about a double standard if there wasn't one we have all of the proof that we need to see," said Snardon. "We saw that protesters who were protesting racial injustice and doing so peacefully, were met with very aggressive response and that we did not see the same treatment accorded to the insurrectionists for the incident that happened yesterday."
Snardon said he is unsure of how the nation can move forward.
"What happened yesterday was certainly an embarrassment, something that has not happened to the capitol since the Civil War. The nations are watching us, the world is watching us and have made their comments. I think this makes not only an embarrassment to America, but even to our enemies," said Snardon. "It makes them more empowered to see the nation at such a low point."
He was not the only one disappointed with what happened.
Murray State University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Drew Seib described the situation as a low-point for our nation's democracy.
"It's tragic, both, you know, in terms of the loss of life that happened yesterday, but also what it means about democratic institutions and our willingness to peacefully protest," said Seib. "We should be having thoughtful discussions, and we should have disagreements, but they should be peaceful, thoughtful disagreements. That's what democracy demands of us."
The professor said classes like the ones he teaches study political behavior and political participation to get a clearer understanding of why certain decisions are made, such as studying rhetoric and decisions made by the president.
"What we know is that the words you use matter, and the question then is: How do they matter? How, and under what circumstances? These are things that we research right, so we know that words matter, about the words that we use and how we use them," said Seib. "There's a reasons why our president has been indefinitely banned from some social media sites, because the words that are being used matter, and they have consequences."
President Donald Trump's Facebook and Twitter accounts were disabled indefinitely.
Seib said he also noticed a difference in how the police handled the mob.
"Black Lives Matter and yesterday's demonstrations are both forms of political participation, forms of political behavior, but they seem to have different outcomes in how things proceeded," said Seib. "So part of it is trying to understand what should we have expected, and so we study these things so that we can start trying to predict what will happen in the future."
The professor characterized the differences as "stark" and "interesting."
"I imagine that the Capitol police in conjunction with Congress will be reviewing that to gain a better understanding of it, I certainly hope they do," said Seib.
Seib said the nation should always review and reflect on our institutions like the electoral college but do so peacefully.
"There's still more that unites us than divides us. I think that's something that's always worth remembering," said Seib.
As the nation's leaders take steps to move forward, Seib and Snardon ask people everywhere to remember a few things.
"I definitely think that conversations need to be had around 'How do we prevent something like this from happening again?'" said Snardon. "How do we prevent demagogues and maintain peace and civility among people, even when we disagree with decisions?"
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning after Wednesday's events. His resignation is effective Jan. 16.