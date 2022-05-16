WEST KENTUCKY — Republican against Republican, Democrat against Democrat — on Tuesday, Kentucky voters will decide who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.
This will be the first normal primary in Kentucky since 2019. In 2020, the primary elections were moved to June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says they started preparing for this election in February.
"Voting is your voice," Griggs says. "I think most voters don't realize the time involved in getting an election together."
Griggs says they've been preparing for months: dealing with absentee ballots, processing address changes and determining precincts.
This year, many counties, like McCracken, chose to consolidate in favor of fewer precincts, which led to changes in some locations. The McCracken County Courthouse will be used as a polling place where anyone in the county can vote, regardless of their precinct.
Griggs says primary turnout is usually low, but she expects this one to bring out more voters.
"This year with the ballot, several of the races are going to be decided tomorrow because there's no Democratic opposition for several of the races," Griggs says. "So I think that will make a difference for the turnout tomorrow."
In Ballard County, Clerk Katie Mercer says her office has been just as busy.
"It's frustrating sometimes, but all elections are," Mercer says. "The legislature changed so many rules this year."
In both Ballard and McCracken counties, voters will see new Verity Scan voting machines aimed at making the voting process and counting easier for everyone.
She says it doesn't matter how you vote, as long as you vote.
"Too many people have died for our flag, and I come from a military family," Mercer says. "So many countries would love the privilege we have in the United States. That's the reason I think it's so important to vote."
Mercer is running for reelection. One Republican, Rebecca Anne Martin Lane, is also on the ballot, along with two Democrats.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. If you are in line to vote at 6 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.
Bring your driver's license with you. You must have a form of identification. Those can also include a social security card, U.S. government-issued identification card, state ID with a photo, or a credit card.
The general election will be held Nov. 8.
For more information about polling places in Kentucky, as well as sample ballots and other important information for voters, visit elect.ky.gov or contact your local county clerk's office.