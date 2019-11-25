HICKORY, KY — Two west Kentucky counties have passed new ordinances to fund their E-911 centers in 2019. Marshall County was the first, with a monthly $7 fee on electricity bills. A few weeks later, Calloway County followed with a monthly $2.50 fee on property taxes.
Most E-911 dispatch centers have become dependent on county governments for funding. They've relied on landline fees for years, but not many people have landlines in their homes anymore. When Lt. Dean Patterson became the chair of the Purchase Area Enhanced 911 Board, his focus was funding, due to this issue.
"We're going to have to increase something somewhere so that those calls can continue to get through," he said.
The Purchase Area Enhanced 911 Board represents five western Kentucky counties. They include Ballard, Hickman, Fulton, Graves and Lyon counties. The counties pool their money, and the board redistributes it. Each county contributes its portion of the $1 landline fee.
"The last thing you want for a county is to not be able to afford the cost of 911 service, and then what are you left with," Patterson said. "You know you're going to just have to just call your local paramedic on his cell phone, and he answers."
The landline fee was implemented by most local governments before 1998 in Kentucky when landline phones were in almost every household. After cellphones gained traction, in 1998, the Commercial Mobile Radio Service Emergency Telecommunications Board (CMRS) passed a statewide 911 fee of 70¢ per month per cell phone. The CMRS Board, known as the Kentucky 911 Services Board, distributes state wireless funds to local E-911 centers.
"It was going good when everyone had a landline, and as years have went on, obviously, landlines are decreasing, but the use of 911 services is increasing," he said.
The cost burden of 911 is primarily in the equipment room. The technology that allows those important emergency calls to go through costs millions of dollars.
"We have the infrastructure here in this office that answers those calls, and we have to pay those bills, and those bills are expensive," Patterson said. "The infrastructure for the equipment is expensive."
The state of Kentucky's wireless funds fee hasn't been increased in years. It's a decision the Kentucky General Assembly has to pass. In the meantime, dispatch centers are relying on large chunks of money from the general fund, grants, limited funds from the Kentucky 911 Services Board, and almost obsolete revenue from landline fees.
How some west Kentucky counties are funding 911 centers
|County
|Center Budget
|Funding Sources
|Ballard
|Unknown
|Landline Fee
|Carlisle
|$260,000
|Insurance Premium
|Calloway
|$450,000
|Property Tax Bill
|Graves
|$110,000
|Landline Fee
|Hickman
|Unknown
|Landline Fee
|Marshall
|$1.9 million
|Electricity Bill