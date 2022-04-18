DONATE LIFE EVENT.jpg

PADUCAH — Monday morning, Baptist Health Paducah held a Pause to Give Life observance ceremony in partnership with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates to celebrate National Donate Life Month. 

The event will began with a ceremonial honor walk from the hospital’s main entrance to the flag pole to acknowledge those who have selflessly given the gift of life. At 10:08 a.m., a simultaneous, statewide Donate Life flag was raised to recognize how one donor can save eight lives.

Jenny Asher donated a kidney to her son, Tyson. Because of her gift, Tyson is now a healthy and happy student in his third year at the University of Kentucky. 

As a tribute to the 106,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant in the United States, a moment of silence was held for one minute and six seconds.

Gary Blair Jr. passed away due to pulmonary fibrosis almost two years ago. However, because of a double lung transplant, his wife, Catherine, says he was able to spend 962 more days with his family. Those days included the birth of his third child, Jewell. 

Speakers included Christina Ellegood, sister of Nicole Hadley, a victim of the 1997 Heath High School tragedy, and Vanessa Dallas, the family and partnership services liaison with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. Local 6 also spoke with Jenny Asher and Catherine Blair about how their families were touched by organ donation. 

Nicole Hadley was killed in the 1997 Heath High School shooting. He sister, Christina Ellegood says Nicole was passionate about organ donation. Because she made her wishes known, other families were able to see their loved ones live many more precious days. 

Families say if they have one message, to spread awareness about the need for registered organ donors, donors and families, honor living donors and families and increase donor registrations.

For more information about organ donation, visit www.donatelifeky.org.