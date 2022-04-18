PADUCAH — Monday morning, Baptist Health Paducah held a Pause to Give Life observance ceremony in partnership with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates to celebrate National Donate Life Month.
The event will began with a ceremonial honor walk from the hospital’s main entrance to the flag pole to acknowledge those who have selflessly given the gift of life. At 10:08 a.m., a simultaneous, statewide Donate Life flag was raised to recognize how one donor can save eight lives.
As a tribute to the 106,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant in the United States, a moment of silence was held for one minute and six seconds.
Speakers included Christina Ellegood, sister of Nicole Hadley, a victim of the 1997 Heath High School tragedy, and Vanessa Dallas, the family and partnership services liaison with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. Local 6 also spoke with Jenny Asher and Catherine Blair about how their families were touched by organ donation.
Families say if they have one message, to spread awareness about the need for registered organ donors, donors and families, honor living donors and families and increase donor registrations.
For more information about organ donation, visit www.donatelifeky.org.