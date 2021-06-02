SCHOOL MONEY

MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield High School is getting more than $10 million as part of the Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday. 

It's part of $127 million in federal funding allocated by the state to fund construction and renovation projects in Kentucky schools.

The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission voted Wednesday to recommend funding for projects in 13 school districts. 

Mayfield High School will receive $10,478,018. 

“This is and always will be an education first administration, and this funding gives us a unique opportunity to renovate and replace some of our schools, making them a safer and better learning environment for our children and our educators,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday. “This will inject tens of millions of dollars into our schools as we work to build a better Kentucky for people in every corner of the commonwealth.”

The 13 districts will receive the funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, this summer, subject to allocation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

If one of the chosen school districts doesn't accept the funding, the money will go to the next project on the state’s priority list.

Other districts receiving funding include: 

District    

School    

Grant Funding    

Hart    

Bonnieville Elementary School    

$2,760,255    

Martin    

Inez Elementary School    

$10,660,970    

Floyd    

Duff-Allen Central Elementary School    

$10,975,466    

Boyd    

Cannonsburg Elementary School    

$7,298,241    

Bellevue    

Grandview Elementary School    

$5,751,751    

Jackson    

Jackson County Middle School    

$10,853,035    

Grant    

Dry Ridge Elementary School    

$7,283,926    

Breckinridge    

Breckinridge County Middle School    

$14,659,933    

Bath    

Bath County Middle School    

$7,146,482    

Cumberland    

Cumberland County Elementary School    

$13,163,077    

Pendleton    

Phillip Sharp Middle School    

$8,131,304    

Carter    

East Carter High School    

$14,077,165    