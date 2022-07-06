MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is warning the public about a recent increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases in the area.
The hospital says it has seen 27 cases of the tick-borne illness over the past couple of months. Without treatment, the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to a patient's organs, including the kidneys and heart.
In a news release sent Wednesday, MCCH infection prevention nurse Kathy Howard, who is a licensed practical nurse, explains that Rocky Mountain spotted fever is considered a reportable illness in Kentucky. She says that's why the hospital monitors case numbers so closely, as well as the health issues the illness can lead to without treatment.
The hospital says the illness is most commonly found in the southeastern United States, despite the fact that it was first identified in the Rocky Mountains, from which it gets its name.
Early symptoms of the illness include a severe headache and high fever, the hospital says, followed by a rash that usually appears on the wrists and ankles a few days later. Many people begin showing symptoms within a week of infection, but symptoms may not appear until as many as 14 days later.
Initial signs of the illness can be similar to symptoms of other ailments, including high fever, chills, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting and confusion or other neurological changes.
The hospital says people are at risk for infection if a tick attaches to them and feeds on their blood for six hours or more. The tricky part is: it's possible to have a tick latch on and never notice it.
MCCH says Rocky Mountain spotted fever responds well to early treatment with antibiotics. But, if left untreated, it can cause serious inflammation-related conditions that can lead to death. Serious complications of the illness include inflammation of the brain that can cause confusion, seizures and delirium; inflammation of the heart and lungs that can cause those organs to fail in severe cases; kidney failure; and the development of gangrene in extremities like fingers and toes that could lead to amputation.
So, what can you do to protect against Rocky Mountain spotted fever?
The hospital released the following advice:
"Wear long pants and sleeves. When walking in wooded or grassy areas, wear shoes, long pants tucked into socks and long-sleeved shirts. Try to stick to trails and avoid walking through low bushes and long grass.
"Use insect repellents. Products containing DEET (Off! Deep Woods, Repel) often repel ticks. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label. Clothing that has permethrin impregnated into the fabric is toxic to ticks and also may be helpful in decreasing tick contact when outdoors.
"Do your best to tick-proof your yard. Clear brush and leaves where ticks live. Keep woodpiles in sunny areas.
"Check yourself and your pets for ticks. Do this after being in wooded or grassy areas. Some ticks are no bigger than the head of a pin, so you may not discover them unless you are very careful.
"Remove a tick with tweezers. Gently grasp the tick near its head or mouth. Don't squeeze or crush the tick, but pull carefully and steadily. Once you have the entire tick removed, wash the bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
"Soak the tick in alcohol or flush it down the toilet. Wash your hands thoroughly to make sure any infected tick fluid is completely removed.
"Though there are many purportedly effective methods for helping to remove a tick, such as petroleum jelly, alcohol or even applying a hot match to the tick's body, none is a good method for tick removal."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Rocky Mountain spotted fever is one of the deadliest tick-borne illnesses in the Americas, and that fatality rates ranged from 20% to 80% before the right antibiotics to treat it were available. For more information about Rocky Mountain spotted fever from the CDC, visit cdc.gov.