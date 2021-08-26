PADUCAH– Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee has cancelled the 2021 Labor Day Parade and Celebration.
"After committee discussion, we've decided to cancel this year's parade and festivities," West Kentucky Labor Day Committee Coordinator, David Yates, said. "The health and well being of our members, families, friends, and supporters, as well as the community is our priority."
The committee is still planning to hold their yearly raffle and will share it on Facebook live.
This is the second year in a row the parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
