PADUCAH — As we head into Labor Day weekend, a tradition is returning to Paducah. The West Kentucky Labor Day Committee is putting on their first parade since 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. The parade's coordinator, David Yates, says they want this year to be bigger than ever.
"We need to take a day and celebrate these people and their accomplishments and all the people in the past that have paved the way for us and give us the things that we have," Yates said. "The eight-hour work days, the 40-hour work weeks, the safe work places and the child labor laws. Everything that's been worked for has been worked for through organized labor, and these men and women of organized labor deserve to be recognized for it."
Derek Sanderson with Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184 says they've been involved with the parade from the start.
"It's celebrating the working class people, the men and women across Kentucky that get out, work hard every day. And it's giving them a day to go out here and celebrate and be honored in different ways," Sanderson says.
Yates says the parade and post-parade celebrations at Carson Park are funded through donations from local unions and others donators.
"We've talked about essential workers the past two years, and organized labor is the essential workers," Yates said. "We went to work every day. We didn't get to stay home, so we had to keep the country running."
Nearly 40 groups will take part in this year's parade. The theme is "Organized Labor is the Core of America." The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and will follow Broadway Street in downtown Paducah, starting at 2nd Street.