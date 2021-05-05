A west Kentucky man accused of assaulting two Washington, D.C., police officers during the Jan. 6 riot was arraigned Wednesday in federal court.
Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges and five misdemeanors, appearing by teleconference.
Mullins is accused of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, entering restricted grounds.
He's also accused of entered restricted grounds at the Capitol and performed disruptive and violent acts on Capitol grounds.
Mullins will appear in court by video for a status conference at 2 p.m. on July 7,