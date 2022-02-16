A west Kentucky man accused of assaulting two Washington, D.C., police officers during the Jan. 6 riot has requested court permission to travel to Florida for "business-related activity".
Mullins travel plans were authorized by the U.S. District Court for the District Court of Columbia.
According to court documents, Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, requested travel permission to Florida to purchase salvage and construction equipment at auction to assist tornado recovery efforts in Western Kentucky.
Mullins has purchased hundreds of equipment vehicles and machines from an annual auction in Florida, the Consent Motion to Approve Travel says.
Mullins is accused of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, and entering restricted grounds. He faces three felony charges and five misdemeanors.
Last summer, a federal judge denied a request by Mullins to loosen restrictions on his home detention.
Clayton Ray Mullins, seen grabbing a police officer on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, has requested court permission to travel to Florida to purchase salvage and construction equipment at auction to help with tornado recovery in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/mAe2x4jJEr— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 16, 2022