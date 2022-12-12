HARDIN COUNTY, IL — A Salem, Kentucky, man is charged with attempted murder of a peace office after the Hardin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a high-speed chase during which he allegedly tried to crash into law enforcement vehicles.
The sheriff's office says deputies tried to pull Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, over late Saturday night, but he allegedly fled the traffic stop. The chase led deputies through Rosiclare and Elizabethtown, Illinois, along Highway 146. At more than one point during the pursuit, the sheriff's office says Wilson drove through multiple private yards.
At one point during the chase, Wilson allegedly drove faster than 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
At another point during the chase, the sheriff's office claims Wilson turned his vehicle around at a Dollar General store, positioned his vehicle towards a peace officer's vehicle, and then accelerated towards the officer in an alleged attempt to crash into the officer's vehicle.
The sheriff's office says deputies were stationed at Conkle's Corner in Rosiclare in an attempt to intercept Wilson. Wilson allegedly sped towards Conkle's Corner, reaching a speed of 110 mph, and tried to hit a deputy squad car head on.
"Deputies avoided the collision by mere feet," the sheriff's office says in a news release. "Wilson continued into Elizabethtown in excess of 100 mph, through more private yards, and eventually struck a telephone pole."
That's when the sheriff's office says Wilson got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene of the crash.
The sheriff's office says deputies searched extensively for Wilson before requesting assistance from the sheriff's offices of Gallatin, Pope and Saline counties, including a Saline County K-9 unit.
The Saline County K-9 found Wilson hiding in a boat, and he was arrested.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and other charges.