TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A Christian County, Kentucky, man convicted on a murder charge in Trigg County has been arrested in California.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says U.S. marshals arrested 46-year-old James W. Gentry in San Diego, California.
Gentry was convicted of murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The case stems from the 2018 shooting death of 35-year-old Keith "Joey" Hayes Jr. of Hopkinsville. Hayes' body was found in late 2018 off of Buffalo Road in Trigg County. An autopsy found he had been shot multiple times.
Gentry was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018, and charged with Hayes' murder. He was scheduled to appear in Trigg County Circuit Court on July 27, but investigators say he instead removed his ankle monitor and fled the area. The trial continued and he was convicted.
KSP Post 1 announced Gentry's arrest in California Friday afternoon. He is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.