TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A Christian County, Kentucky, man wanted on a Trigg County murder charge has been arrested in California.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says U.S. marshals arrested 46-year-old James W. Gentry in San Diego, California.
Gentry is charged with murder, robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He's accused of the 2018 shooting death of 35-year-old Keith "Joey" Hayes Jr. of Hopkinsville. Hayes' body was found in late 2018 off of Buffalo Road in Trigg County. An autopsy found he had been shot multiple times.
Gentry was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018, and charged with Hayes' murder. He was scheduled to appear in Trigg County Circuit Court on July 27, but investigators say he instead removed his ankle monitor and fled the area.
KSP Post 1 announced Gentry's arrest in California Friday afternoon. He is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.