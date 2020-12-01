WEST KENTUCKY-- It's Giving Tuesday and non-profits are looking for your generosity to keep them going.
It has been a rough year for them because they're helping more people than usual, but they can't do it alone.
West Kentucky Allied Services in Mayfield, Kentucky, helps people in any way they can.
Community Services Block Grant Director Jenny Rushing said they added programs to assist more people.
"We've had people calling every day wanting to know if we can help with electric bills, water bills, sewer bills, rent, mortgage, people are asking more for food," said Rushing.
They have several programs like their Light and Heat program, which helps people across eight counties pay their utilities.
They're helping more people because of the pandemic. Rushing said they've recently helped people who had their utilities cut.
"I'd say in the last two weeks, we had at least, almost ten households in every county, close to that, maybe give or take a little bit," said Rushing.
Rushing said some of them still haven't reached out to receive assistance.
"Normally, our light-heat program, we usually have our first one that will run from October to December, and then we usually have a small break, and then we run from January to the end of March," said Rushing.
"Since COVID has hit last March, we have ran one every month since they've actually added programs so that we have more funding to help with their utility bills."
They are asking for donations to shelter and feed people as well as supply their Santa for a Senior drive.
They are not the only ones.
Gavin Posey is an AmeriCorps VISTA Member working with the Family Service Society. He said Family Service Society assists more than 400 seniors and disabled adults in Paducah and McCracken county.
"We have calls throughout the year of people saying you know when can I sign up for the Christmas basket, so our senior citizens and disabled adults households really look forward to the Santa for a senior packages," said Posey.
He showed the rooms of toiletries, clothes, and food that they will use for the boxes.
There is a lot, but they will need more for the 400 seniors and disabled adults already signed up.
"We're really just hoping to get the word out that we're looking for some food donations, if you're feeling generous some monetary donations, even household cleaning supplies, personal items, things like that."
Posey said they could always use donations and volunteers.
The need to help these non-profits grows every day, but they need support.
"If we weren't here, there would be a lot of people who wouldn't have a roof over their head; they wouldn't have water, they wouldn't have heat," Rushing.
If you would like to donate to West Kentucky Allied Services, call their office at 270-247-4046.
If you would like to learn how you donate to Family Service Society's Santa for a Senior, visit their Facebook page.
If you can't donate or volunteer, that's okay. You can still brighten a senior's holiday.
Local 6 is launching "Cards of comfort." It allows people to send cards to individuals in nursing homes and assisted living.
Simply send a card to our news station, 100 Television Lane in Paducah, KY, 42001, C/O "Cards of comfort."
We'll deliver the cards in the coming weeks.