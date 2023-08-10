GRAVES COUNTY, KY — "Helping where we can," that’s what folks with a Kentucky nonprofit say they’re doing as they offer support to people in northwest Tennessee communities displaced by recent flooding.
Camp Graves Disaster Relief Group formed to help survivors of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, and the group started housing people in campers after historic flooding in Mayfield last month. Now, it’s lending a hand to displaced flood victims from Obion County, Tennessee.
Camp Graves has added 14 new campers, and two are already occupied.
"I had … water up to my waist. I didn't have anywhere else to go," said Kim East.
East lost her home of 16 years because of the recent flooding.
"See, I've never lived in an RV before, so it's a first-time experience for me," said East.
Camp Graves is used to helping people in disasters. East's story is one of many Camp Graves organizers are hearing right now.
"I called Cassidy, and I said ‘Hey, get a hold of Union City. Get a hold of, you know, Obion County, and tell them that we can help, "said Micah Seavers.
Seavers is the director of Camp Graves. He said it doesn't matter where you are from; they are here to help.
"We're not bound by government ties or things like that, that keep us in one county or one area," said Seavers.
He said the nonprofit is working with other groups to learn what people need.
"We can work with other emergency management groups and things like that and say, ‘Hey, how can we help you help them?’" he said.
That help is what East said keeps her going. She said anyone coming in from Tennessee will be welcomed with open arms.
"I've never experienced anything like this before...But I am thankful for Camp Graves," she said.
Seavers said anyone who goes to Camp Graves will not only have a temporary home, but a plan for the future. That includes help finding jobs, schooling and anything else flood victims need.
If you’re looking to volunteer or are someone displaced due to flooding, click here to learn more about Camp Graves.