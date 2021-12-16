West Kentucky RECC said the outage number is around 400 members as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to West Kentucky RECC, crews plan to focus on Marshall County Thursday, specifically the Moors Camp Highway and Oak Level areas.
Crews will also continue cleanup work around Mayfield.
West Kentucky RECC engineers are in the Cambridge Shores area of Marshall County working house-to-house to design a new system of poles and lines to replace those damaged during Friday night's tornado.
West Kentucky RECC's Mayfield office will reopen Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:00 a.m. The Murray and Benton offices are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Customer service is available at 877-495-7322.