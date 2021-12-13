West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative (RECC) provided a positive update Monday morning, saying outages have dropped from 28,000 members without electricity to 6,500.
"Our lineworkers, visiting crews and contractors continue to do amazing work, rebuilding those sections of our service area shredded by the massive tornado," said Georgann Lookofsky, Communications & Media Relations Coordinator for West Kentucky RECC. "Our support team is there every step of the way, everyone from engineers, to dispatch, to the amazing team producing meals and other support."
West Kentucky RECC business offices will be closed Monday. However, they will be taking phone calls at 877-495-7322.
Members are being asked to report an outage, or ask questions, via email at wkreccpower@gmail.com.
Graves County members are being asked to conserve energy overnight Monday.