PADUCAH — More than 100 employers participated in Tuesday's West Kentucky Regional Job Fair in Paducah.
Job seekers took advantage of the opportunities by meeting with company leaders and recruiters.
The fair was held amid an economic trend that has been dubbed the "great resignation." The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says 4.2 million people quit their jobs in June.
Organizers say 352 people showed up to the job fair. Potential employers worked to find key talent while job applicants tried to find a good fit.
For Paducah distribution business H.T. Hackney, managers said it's important to find an agreeable person who will commit to the company's mission.
"Having somebody with the will to want to work and to rise up and move through a company because we are a small, family-owned company so we need people that want to work with us," said H.T. Hackney HR Payroll Manager Jessica Ling.
But committing to a job has to be a give and take for both the company and for applicants.
Job seekers also have standards when it comes to the businesses they want to work for.
"A lot of it is appreciation," said job seeker Andrea Taylor. "I really feel like employers need to look at the quality and not the quantity all the time. And I know that that's a big deal, because I've been in management."
The organizers of the job fair acted as mediators. Their aim was to bring both sides together in a way that's mutually beneficial.
"The main goal is to always be able to help people find work," said Mary Anne Medlock with the West Kentucky Workforce Board. "But it's also equally important to help employers see that there are eager job seekers out there and just try to help them connect to them easier."
We talked to H.T. Hackney leaders about some of the benefits they're offering workers.
The company has sign-on bonuses and a special bonus for truck drivers.
It also has paid incentives and a program that provides tuition assistance.
There were several partners who participated in the job fair, including the City of Paducah, the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.