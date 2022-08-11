The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with a group of local partners to sponsor a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center, which is at 415 Park Street in Paducah.
Employers can visit wkworkforce.work to register or call the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce at 270-443-1746.
The job fair will give workers the opportunity to learn about companies who are hiring in the Paducah area, to meet their human resources teams and to ask questions. Job seekers can explore full-time or part-time jobs from multiple industry sectors, from positions requiring no high school diploma or GED to positions requiring advanced college degrees. Job seekers can find their first job or post-retirement work.
Do you need a resume? Or extra copies of your resume? Do you need to apply for a position online? The Kentucky Career Center will be on hand to help job seekers create a resume or submit online applications.
Additionally, the West Kentucky Reentry Council and its partners will be available to assist anyone who has expungement needs. You can receive a free copy of your record or meet with an attorney.
“We’ve convened an exceptional group of partners to offer this event,” Workforce Board Executive Director Sheila Clark said. “Each partner is bringing a unique set of skills to help us focus on the needs of employers and educate job seekers about how to use a job fair to find employment.”
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said, “It’s a great one-stop shop for bringing good employers and good employees together.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray said the city is proud to sponsor the event as well. “Last year’s job fair was a resounding success, and we are looking forward to building upon that success on Aug. 23,” Bray said. “At few times in the history of our country has there been more need than now for employers and new hires to find each other. I strongly encourage those looking to advance their careers to attend to meet potential employers, explore the wide-ranging career opportunities in this area, and connect with various resources that could be helpful in finding an employer that is the right fit.”
Funding for the event is provided by the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, Department of Workforce Development and the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, the city of Paducah, the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers, Greater Paducah Economic Development Corporation, Kentucky Career Center and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Additional support is being provided by the West Kentucky Reentry Council and its partners: the Commonwealth Court of Justice, the Kentucky Department of Corrections and Kentucky Legal Aid.
Employers registered for the job fair
|Company
|City and state
|Industry sector
|America's Car-Mart of Paducah
|Paducah KY
|Business
|Atlas Equipment Services
|Mayfield KY
|Manufacturing
|Audubon Area Community Services
|Murray KY
|Nonprofit
|Baptist Health Paducah
|Paducah KY
|Healthcare
|Bethel University
|Paris TN
|Education
|Black Pearl Home Care
|Paducah KY
|Healthcare
|Blue dot cab
|Paducah Kentucky 42001
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|Community Financial Services Bank
|Benton KY
|Business
|Credit Bureau Systems, Inc.
|Paducah KY
|Business
|Dippin' Dots
|Paducah KY
|Manufacturing
|Drake Lighting, Inc.
|Paducah KY
|Telecommunications
|E
|Paducah KY
|Healthcare
|E3 Environmental
|Paducah, KY 42003
|Environmental clean up
|Easterseals West Kentucky
|Paducah KY
|Nonprofit
|FNB Bank, Inc.
|Mayfield
|Business
|Four Rivers Behavioral Health
|Paducah KY
|Healthcare
|Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel
|Metropolis Il
|Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
|Heartland Capital Investments, LLC
|Mayfield KY
|Business
|Hines Furlong Line
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|IKORCC
|Paducah KY
|Construction
|Ingram Barge
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|James Marine, Inc.
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|Kenlake Foods
|Murray KY
|Manufacturing
|Kentucky Army National Guard
|West Paducah KY 42086
|Military
|Landmark of Kuttawa
|Kuttawa KY
|Healthcare
|Lindsay
|Government
|Government
|Lindsey Wilson College
|Columbia KY
|Education
|Livingston Hospital
|Salem KY
|Healthcare
|Mako Industries
|Mayfield, KY 42066
|Waste Management
|Marquette Trasportation
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|Marshall County Hospital
|Benton KY
|Healthcare
|McCracken County Fiscal Court
|Paducah KY
|Government
|McCracken County Schools
|Paducah, KY 42003
|Education
|McNational, Inc. Excell Marine, National Maintenance & Repair of KY
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|Medcare Home Medical
|Paducah KY
|Healthcare
|Mountain Comprehensive Care Center
|Benton KY
|Healthcare
|Muhlenberg Job Corps Center
|Greenville KY
|Education
|Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|Calvert City KY
|Healthcare
|Office Pride of West Kentucky
|Paducah KY
|Business
|Orano TLI
|Kevil KY
|Nuclear
|Paducah McCracken Co Convention & Expo
|Paducah KY
|Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
|Paducah Transit Authority
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|Patti's 1880's Settlement
|Grand Rivers KY
|Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
|PEBCO, Inc.
|Paducah, KY 42001
|Manufacturing
|People Plus Inc
|Paducah KY
|Business
|Pepsi MidAmerica
|Paducah KY
|Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
|Phoenix Paper
|Wickliffe
|Manufacturing
|Pilgrims
|Hickory KY
|Manufacturing
|Plastic, Services & Products dba Genova USA
|Paducah KY
|Manufacturing
|Progress Rail Services
|Mayfield KY
|Manufacturing
|Providence Pointe Healthcare
|Paducah, KY 42001
|Healthcare
|Rivercrest Place Assisted Living
|Paducah KY
|Business
|Sportable Scoreboards
|Murray KY
|Manufacturing
|TempsPlus
|Paducah KY
|Business
|Tennessee Valley Towing
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|The H.T. Hackney co.
|Paducah KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|Tokai Carbon
|Hickman, KY 42050
|Manufacturing
|Transamerica Agency Network
|Paducah KY
|Business
|United States Postal Service
|Paducah KY
|Government
|Unlimited Graphics, Inc.
|LaCenter KY
|Business
|Waterfront Services Co.
|Cairo IL
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|Wepfer Marine
|Calvert City KY
|Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
|West Kentucky Allied Services
|Paducah KY
|Healthcare
|West Kentucky Community and Technical College
|Paducah
|Wise Staffing Group
|Paducah KY
|Business
|WoodmenLife
|Paducah KY
|Business
|Worthington Industries
|Paducah KY
|Manufacturing
|Youngblood Excavating & Contracting
|Mayfield KY
|Construction