Julian M Carroll Convention Center Paducah 2019 photo

The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with a group of local partners to sponsor a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.

The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center, which is at 415 Park Street in Paducah.

Employers can visit wkworkforce.work to register or call the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce at 270-443-1746.

The job fair will give workers the opportunity to learn about companies who are hiring in the Paducah area, to meet their human resources teams and to ask questions. Job seekers can explore full-time or part-time jobs from multiple industry sectors, from positions requiring no high school diploma or GED to positions requiring advanced college degrees. Job seekers can find their first job or post-retirement work.

Do you need a resume? Or extra copies of your resume? Do you need to apply for a position online? The Kentucky Career Center will be on hand to help job seekers create a resume or submit online applications.

Additionally, the West Kentucky Reentry Council and its partners will be available to assist anyone who has expungement needs. You can receive a free copy of your record or meet with an attorney.

“We’ve convened an exceptional group of partners to offer this event,” Workforce Board Executive Director Sheila Clark said. “Each partner is bringing a unique set of skills to help us focus on the needs of employers and educate job seekers about how to use a job fair to find employment.”  

McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said, “It’s a great one-stop shop for bringing good employers and good employees together.”

Paducah Mayor George Bray said the city is proud to sponsor the event as well. “Last year’s job fair was a resounding success, and we are looking forward to building upon that success on Aug. 23,” Bray said. “At few times in the history of our country has there been more need than now for employers and new hires to find each other. I strongly encourage those looking to advance their careers to attend to meet potential employers, explore the wide-ranging career opportunities in this area, and connect with various resources that could be helpful in finding an employer that is the right fit.” 

Funding for the event is provided by the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, Department of Workforce Development and the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, the city of Paducah, the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers, Greater Paducah Economic Development Corporation, Kentucky Career Center and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. Additional support is being provided by the West Kentucky Reentry Council and its partners: the Commonwealth Court of Justice, the Kentucky Department of Corrections and Kentucky Legal Aid.

Employers registered for the job fair

Company City and state Industry sector
America's Car-Mart of Paducah Paducah KY Business
Atlas Equipment Services Mayfield KY Manufacturing
Audubon Area Community Services Murray KY Nonprofit
Baptist Health Paducah Paducah KY Healthcare
Bethel University Paris TN Education
Black Pearl Home Care Paducah KY Healthcare
Blue dot cab Paducah Kentucky 42001 Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
Community Financial Services Bank Benton KY Business
Credit Bureau Systems, Inc. Paducah KY Business
Dippin' Dots Paducah KY Manufacturing
Drake Lighting, Inc. Paducah KY Telecommunications
E3 Environmental Paducah, KY 42003 Environmental clean up
Easterseals West Kentucky Paducah KY Nonprofit
FNB Bank, Inc. Mayfield Business
Four Rivers Behavioral Health Paducah KY Healthcare
Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel Metropolis Il Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
Heartland Capital Investments, LLC Mayfield KY Business
Hines Furlong Line Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
IKORCC Paducah KY Construction
Ingram Barge Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
James Marine, Inc. Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
Kenlake Foods Murray KY Manufacturing
Kentucky Army National Guard West Paducah KY 42086 Military
Landmark of Kuttawa Kuttawa KY Healthcare
Lindsay Government Government
Lindsey Wilson College Columbia KY Education
Livingston Hospital Salem KY Healthcare
Mako Industries Mayfield, KY 42066 Waste Management
Marquette Trasportation Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
Marshall County Hospital Benton KY Healthcare
McCracken County Fiscal Court Paducah KY Government
McCracken County Schools Paducah, KY 42003 Education
McNational, Inc. Excell Marine, National Maintenance & Repair of KY Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
Medcare Home Medical Paducah KY Healthcare
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Benton KY Healthcare
Muhlenberg Job Corps Center Greenville KY Education
Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Calvert City KY Healthcare
Office Pride of West Kentucky Paducah KY Business
Orano TLI Kevil KY Nuclear
Paducah McCracken Co Convention & Expo Paducah KY Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
Paducah Transit Authority Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
Patti's 1880's Settlement Grand Rivers KY Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
PEBCO, Inc. Paducah, KY 42001 Manufacturing
People Plus Inc Paducah KY Business
Pepsi MidAmerica Paducah KY Restaurant, Retail, or Tourism
Phoenix Paper Wickliffe Manufacturing
Pilgrims Hickory KY Manufacturing
Plastic, Services & Products dba Genova USA Paducah KY Manufacturing
Progress Rail Services Mayfield KY Manufacturing
Providence Pointe Healthcare Paducah, KY 42001 Healthcare
Rivercrest Place Assisted Living Paducah KY Business
Sportable Scoreboards Murray KY Manufacturing
TempsPlus Paducah KY Business
Tennessee Valley Towing Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
The H.T. Hackney co. Paducah KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
Tokai Carbon Hickman, KY 42050 Manufacturing
Transamerica Agency Network Paducah KY Business
United States Postal Service Paducah KY Government
Unlimited Graphics, Inc. LaCenter KY Business
Waterfront Services Co. Cairo IL Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
Wepfer Marine Calvert City KY Distribution, Logistics, & Transportation
West Kentucky Allied Services Paducah KY Healthcare
West Kentucky Community and Technical College Paducah West Kentucky Community and Technical College
Wise Staffing Group Paducah KY Business
WoodmenLife Paducah KY Business
Worthington Industries Paducah KY Manufacturing
Youngblood Excavating & Contracting Mayfield KY Construction