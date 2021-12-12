WEST KENTUCKY — West Kentucky Rural Electric is asking customers to be patient as crews work to restore power after Friday night's damaging storms.
As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the utility cooperative said line crews had made line repairs at dozens of locations, and staking engineers were working to repair more than 10 miles of damaged lines and poles.
WKRECC says it expects to replace more than 150 poles before the power restoration work is complete.
"Members should still expect to be without power for several days. We ask for your patience as we rebuild after the catastrophic storm," the utility asked in a Facebook post updating members on their progress.
WKRECC says the Tennessee Valley Authority is reporting that its crews are making progress repairing transmission lines that were damaged.
Additionally, WKRECC says customers should be aware that its internet and phone lines remain down due to regional outages.
"Please stay off the roads and stay safe," the utility asks. "Join us in praying for the first responders who are working so hard to assist those in need. Pray for the many families who have lost loved ones and for those whose homes and businesses were destroyed. And please pray for our line workers and their families."