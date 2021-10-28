HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Local school districts are transitioning to optional masking. McCracken County Public Schools and Paducah Public Schools made their announcement Thursday. Like other schools, they're using the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map to make the decision.
Hickman County Schools made the decision to make masking optional back in September.
At the time, Hickman County was the only west Kentucky school district in the Local 6 area that made masks optional. At the time, it wasn't the popular decision. Superintendent Casey Henderson says he's still confident in that decision.
Hickman County Schools have had only three COVID-19 cases since the district made the decision to make masks optional. Since September, Henderson says the district has seen a steady decrease in cases. He says there are many factors playing into the decision and understands cases could spike again during breaks from school.
"In every break, every holiday that we have and the opportunity we have to take a break — fall break, or any other situation — we constantly evaluate what's going on and if the virus is starting to pick up with intensity within our community," Henderson says.
While students in Hickman County Schools have the option to wear masks, some school districts don't have that option, because they're in the COVID-19 red zone, with high incidence rates.
Crittenden County is one of four counties in our area that is in the red zone, but the county school district still has a plan for when the community moves into the orange zone. While Crittenden County is in the red zone, students and staff are required to mask up. Once the county moves into the orange zone, masks will be required when students are moving. If the county is in the yellow or green zones, masks will be optional.
It's important to note that masking rules can change week to week in school districts. Again, it all depends on the incidence rate map.