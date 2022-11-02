WEST KENTUCKY — Cold and flu season is in full swing. Wednesday night, area schools are reporting a large number of student absences. That's forcing district leaders to make some tough choices.
Local 6 has learned that 18% of students in McCracken County Public Schools were out sick Wednesday. District officials say attendance has continued to decline, and staff members are calling in sick at higher rates too. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter says the district might be forced to close for a few days to help mitigate the spread of the flu and other illnesses.
"There is the possibility that we may shut down for Friday and Monday, and that would actually give us a 5 day break because election day is Tuesday as well, for everyone to get healthy and get back to the regular routine," Carter says.
School has not been officially cancelled for Friday and Monday at this point. If that changes, we'll bring you those details. Carter says he is not considering remote learning if the district has to cancel school on those days.
Meanwhile, over in Ballard County, the school district has canceled classes Thursday and Friday due to the high number of flu cases there.
As we reported earlier in the day Wednesday, Superintendent Casey Allen issued a statement saying: "Our district student attendance rate has dropped below 70 percent, and we are using all of the substitute staff we have on our rolls to try and keep classrooms, facilities, and buses operational."
Allen says too many teachers and students are sick to allow for remote learning during the closure.
Local 6 has reached out to other school districts in our area as well.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle told us his district is tracking flu cases, but administrators are not considering closing schools at this time.
Calloway County Schools reports that its absentee percentage was 10.4% on Wednesday, which is higher than usual. However, there are no plans to close schools at this time.
In Paducah Public Schools, administrators say they're monitoring the situation, but for now it doesn't appear that they have as many cold or flu cases as surrounding districts.