WEST KENTUCKY — School leaders, parents and students know safety in the classroom is a constant concern. Administrators are trying to find new and effective ways to keep everyone safe.
Crittenden County Schools had added a new step in its daily routine. The district now has what's called OpenGate. It’s a weapon detector students will walk through every day. The middle and high school campus got them late last week. They are portable, too, so the district will be able to use them at different events and athletic games.
Getting off the bus and walking into school looks a little different now that the concern is on what enters these places of learning. Crittenden County students are now walking through weapon detectors every morning. They have six new OpenGate weapon detectors at their main entrances.
Superintendent Tonya Driver said it’s a necessity.
"Safety is our priority. Safety has to be our priority. We've not had anything happen here, but you can never be too careful, and our kids are our best asset. We have to protect them," said Driver.
She said the process is simple.
"It's really simple. As you can see, there's two poles right there, and the kids walk through the two poles. If they have things that we know already are going to set it off, like some, the water bottles may set it off, Chromebooks will set it off, then we have them put it on the table and we scoot it on up so that we're not held back a lot," said Driver.
If the students hear an alarm, from the two detector poles, they will be searched again.
In Marshall County, the school district is upgrading from the metal detectors it currently has. Marshall County High School was the site of a shooting that killed two students in 2018.
At the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the district will have systems from Evolv Technology.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says the system is next level.
"It's more accurate. It's a little bit more sensitive, and it's specifically looking for a weapon or an IED, ‘cause it looks for material, shape or density of what something up. It doesn't pick up the belt buckle, the steel toed in shoes. It doesn't pick up the cellphone," said Miracle.
Not only is it making the process of starting the school day easier on the students, but Miracle said it's proven to be safer. This will also give Marshall County students a more welcoming entrance each day.
"It does increase the security at I think all of our schools, by putting these systems at the middle and high schools,” Miracle said.
Both superintendents said they are making these strides to better their schools.
"Our goal is always our kids and their kids to be safe, and this is another step in that direction," said Driver.
The new equipment for Crittenden County Schools cost almost $103,000. That cost was split between the foundation, Crittenden County Tomorrow, the board of education and each of the three schools.
There are six Evolv weapon detectors headed to Marshall County — two at each middle school and two at the high school. The old metal detector systems from those buildings will be moved to the elementary schools in Marshall County.